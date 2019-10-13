Migratory Bird Day observed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The World Migratory Bird Day was observed on Saturday to pay attention to the migrating birds and stressing the need for their conservation and highlighting their role in preservation of nature.
The theme of World Migratory Bird Day this year was ‘Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution! World Migratory Bird Day is an annual, global awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.
