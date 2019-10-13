close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

Migratory Bird Day observed

Islamabad

A
APP
October 13, 2019

Islamabad: The World Migratory Bird Day was observed on Saturday to pay attention to the migrating birds and stressing the need for their conservation and highlighting their role in preservation of nature.

The theme of World Migratory Bird Day this year was ‘Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution! World Migratory Bird Day is an annual, global awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.

