close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

PTI dissolves party’s provincial bodies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday suspended all existing provincial bodies of the ruling party, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with immediate effect while the overseas chapter will consist of five regions.

A notification to this effect was issued, which said that different administrative regions of the party had also been launched in the country with the approval of the prime minister and the core committee. It said the ICT and Balochistan will comprise of three administrative regions while Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will comprise of four regions. Moreover, PTI overseas structure will consist of five regions, including American region, European region, Asia region, Australia region and Africa region.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan