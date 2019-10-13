PSF celebrates World Squash Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) celebrated World Squash Day Saturday at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad. The theme of the day was to spread awareness about squash and aspiring plan to attract one million new players. Exhibition matches for boys and girls were held and all players participated with great spirit. All the participating players were provided with World Squash Day Logo shirt. A trick shot competition was held after the exhibition matches. All players and coaches tried their luck to win the prize. Squash balls were also distributed among the players and coaches. The crowd enjoyed the activities and appreciated players to enjoy the day. World Squash Day gives clubs opportunity to work together to grow wonderful game of squash. World Squash Day is endorsed by the World Squash Federation, PSA, and national federations across the globe.