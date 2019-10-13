Judicial Complex for South Waziristan inaugurated in Tank

WANA: The newly-constructed building of the Judicial Complex for South Waziristan district was inaugurated in the political compound in Tank on Saturday.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Registrar, Khwaja Wajeehuddin, inaugurated the building. Speaking on the occasion, he said that practical steps were being taken to provide instant and inexpensive justice to the people of the newly merged areas. He said the judiciary had started functioning in the tribal districts following the directives of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court.

He appreciated the judges for establishing the judicial complex within limited resources to provide justice to the people of South Waziristan district.

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) South Waziristan Kalim Arshad Khan, DSJ Tank Arshad Ahmed, ADJ South Waziristan Fida Muhammad Marwat, ADJ-I South Waziristan Shaukat Ahmed Khan, District Police Officer South Waziristan Atiqullah Wazir, DPO Tank Muhammad Arif Khan and officials of the judiciary and district administration and local elders were also present on the occasion.