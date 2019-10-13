Residents jubilant as Dir girl selected for PAF fighter pilot course

TIMERGARA: The happiness of the people knew no bounds as the news about selection of a daughter of Dir, Kainat Junaid Yousafzai for the fighter pilot course in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) went viral on the social media on Saturday.

Kainat Junaid Yousafzai, a resident of the District Headquarters Colony in Balambat in Lower Dir, is the daughter of Squadron Leader Ahmad Junaid Yousafzai and sister of Pilot Officer Seemab Junaid Yousafzai.

Kainat did her matriculation from the Fazaia Inter-College Peshawar in 2017 and her FSc from Jinnah College Peshawar in 2019.

A total of 2,000 female candidates from all over the country had applied for three positions in the PAF. Only 200 candidates qualified for Inter-Services Selection Board (ISSB) and 14 were recommended for the three positions. Kainat Junaid Yousafzai topped the list and was selected.

People of Dir have expressed joy over her selection for the fighter pilot course. Many residents exchanged greetings with each other and with the family of Kainat for qualifying for the PAF course. Some took to the social media to celebrate Kainat’s success.