PSM’s fate

The PSM was Pakistan’s biggest industrial production unit established in 1985. Pakistan Steel was a profitable well-managed organisation, and nobody could imagine that this country’s largest industrial unit would go bankrupt and will not be able to even pay its employees’ salaries

Things went back because of over staffing of useless employees, incompetence of top management policies etc. The most significant reason behind the PSM’s collapse was management corruption.

Ahmer Idrees

Karachi