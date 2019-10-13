SMIU plans creative arts event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in collaboration with the Distinguished, Innovations, Collaboration & Entrepreneurship oundation USA, is set to host a two-day event, ‘Creative Arts and Media Summit and Exhibition’, at the Expo Centre Karachi tomorrow.
Journalists, actors, academics, politicians and rights activists will participate in various sessions.
