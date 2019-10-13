close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

SMIU plans creative arts event

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in collaboration with the Distinguished, Innovations, Collaboration & Entrepreneurship oundation USA, is set to host a two-day event, 'Creative Arts and Media Summit and Exhibition', at the Expo Centre Karachi tomorrow.

Journalists, actors, academics, politicians and rights activists will participate in various sessions.

