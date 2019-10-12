Lahore Junior Karate tomorrow

LAHORE: End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship will be held on Sunday, October 13. Lahore District Karate Association is organising is organising the championship. More than 120 players from all over the Lahore are participating in the championship.

The championship will be held in Individual Kumite below 25kg, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and above 50kg weight categories, and in Individual Kata and Team Kata. The championship will start at 9.00am and the closing ceremony of the championship will be held at 4.00pm.