close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Lahore Junior Karate tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE: End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship will be held on Sunday, October 13. Lahore District Karate Association is organising is organising the championship. More than 120 players from all over the Lahore are participating in the championship.

The championship will be held in Individual Kumite below 25kg, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and above 50kg weight categories, and in Individual Kata and Team Kata. The championship will start at 9.00am and the closing ceremony of the championship will be held at 4.00pm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports