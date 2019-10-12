Tokyo Olympics Hockey qualifiers: Rizwan to lead Pak team against Holland

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Senior will spearhead Pakistan two-match campaign for a place in the 2020 Tokyo (Japan) Olympics as hockey selectors named 18-member squad for the back to back matches against Holland.

Pakistan team will travel to Dutch city of Amstelveen to play two matches in two days’ time (October 26-27) that will decide their Olympic fate.Before crossing over on the Holland tour, the team have a stopover in Germany where the two friendly internationals are scheduled.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has given Pakistan a chance to make an effort for Olympic qualification. However, considering team’s ranking, one of the top teams Holland were named as their opponents.

The team is: Goalkeepers: Amjad Ali and Waqar

Full-backs: Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakil Butt, Rizwan Ali.

Half-backs: Moin Shakil, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mehmood, Abu Bakhar, Zafar Yaqoob.

Forwards: Ijaz Ahmad, Umar Bhutta, Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ali Shan, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum and Rizwan Senior.

M Irfan could well join the team as 19th member, provided his visa problems get resolved in time.

Meanwhile, Chairman selection committee Manzoor Junior said that the team has been given the final shape following careful monitoring of each and every player during the 40- days of training.

“We are playing against a team that is ranked No 3 in the world. Pakistan is at No 17 at this point of time. So there is a big gap in the ranking. Hopefully players after strenuous training would be in a position to give tough fight to Dutch team at the home surface,” Manzoor Jr said.

He said he had told team members and officials to put up their best effort. “Nothing is impossible. If Pakistan succeeds in giving their best they have the quality to surprise any team,” he said.

Manzoor Junior said he had finalized the team in consultation with the team management. “The selection committee has the backing and support of the team management in selection matters.”

“All those players who have failed to earn a place on the team should not be worried and continue working hard for place on future eams.”Kh Junaid, the team head coach said as many as seven new faces were included on the touring squad.

“We are embarking on this important tour with a hope to surprise Holland. This new look team has the ability to surprise any team. We would try our best to surprise Holland on their home turf,” he said.