Fake accounts case: IHC reserves judgment on Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Mjaeed bail pleas

ISLAMABAD: On bail petitions of Omni group head Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank account references, Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment.

Division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the pleas of fake bank account reference accused seeking their bails on medical grounds.

During hearing, bench was told that Anwar Majeed is in Karachi and Abdul Ghani Majeed is in Rawalpindi jails.

Malir Jail, Karachi administration informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not contacted it for shifting Anwar Majeed to Islamabad.

Petitioners' lawyer requested the court to grant bails to his clients on medical grounds. He told the court that NAB had filed reference without recording the statement of the accused. To this, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked how a reference had been filed without recording the statements of the accused.