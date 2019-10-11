ARE policy 2019: AEDB approves, sends policy draft to CCI for approval

ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Thursday approved and referred the draft policy for Alternative and Renewable Energy, 2019 to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for approval.

The board that met here with Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division)/Chairman AEDB in the chair approved the draft ARE Policy 2019 on the basis of consensus of all members.

A senior official told The News that a Technical Steering Committee would be formed after the approval by CCI. The Additional Secretary of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) would head the committee and comprising AEDB, and Provincial Energy Departments/secretaries shall review the project proposals submitted by the provinces/GB as well as location of projects to be procured by the federal government.

Interestingly, in this policy, the provinces have been given lead role, if the project is in a province, so the specific federating unit would be responsible for land provision and arrangement of bidding for that project and other requirements. The province would have a strong vote in the committee, official sources in the Ministry told The News.

The said committee will be a sub-committee of AEDB which shall come into force upon approval of this policy. The technical steering committee, shall have CPPA-G and NTDC as non-voting members to allow for consultation with CPPA-G and NTDC in terms of evacuation based on locational studies for variable energy resource and purchase needs, and prepare a provisional procurement plan of CPPA-G by March 31 of such year, and present it to the AEDB for approval.

The final plan shall be required to be approved latest by June 30 of such year, to allow bidding before the end of the year. The objective of the steering committee is to empower the provinces in decision what projects are to be recommended, and where, while consulting the key stakeholders (CPPA-g, NTDC, AEDB) towards synergising efforts for accelerated and distributed adoption of ARE technologies in the grid. Majority decision of the provinces in the steering committee, which is technically viable, shall be submitted to AED Board for final approval.

Minister said the policy is aimed at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE sector in Pakistan and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation and environmental protection. He further stated that the policy framework has an all-inclusive approach and stipulates an active role and participation of provincial governments at all stages of ARE developments.

Federal Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali on the occasion appraised the meeting that for the first time a very ambitious yet workable policy has been attempted to tap the indigenous resources of the country. He said that the policy provides for the steering committee comprising all provinces and co-opted members who will decide major projects of renewable energy.