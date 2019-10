C Punjab, Northern, S Punjab teams named for National T20

LAHORE: Head coach of the Central Punjab team Ijaz Ahmed junior named Babar Azam as the captain of the team for the upcoming National T20 Cup to be played at Faisalabad from October 13 to 24.

The team: Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal (wicket-keeper), Umer AKmal, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan ALi, Naseem Sham, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir and Ali Shan (wicket-keeper).

Meanwhile all-rounder Imad Wasim will be leading the Northern side in the upcoming National Twenty20 Cup 2019.The team announced by head coach Muhammad Wasim is: Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Sohail Tanveer, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, M Amir, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir, Harris Rauf, Musa Khan, Zaid Alam,Ali Imran and Naveed Malik.

A 16-member South Punjab cricket team squad was also announced for National T-20 Cup, on Thursday with Shan Masood as captain of the team.

The other players include M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sami Aslam, Amir Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Irfan senior, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddique, Saif Badar, M Abbas, M Irfan Jr and Zahid Mahmood.