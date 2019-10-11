Thai badminton star cleared of doping

BANGKOK: Former badminton world champion Ratchanok Intanon bears “no fault” after testing positive for doping, the sport’s governing body said Thursday, clearing the path for the Thai star to compete in the 2020 Olympics after another close brush with a possible suspension.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said the women’s world number 5 was found to be in violation of anti-doping regulations earlier this year.

But Ratchanok, known as “May” in Thailand, was able to prove that the low amount of the banned substance clenbuterol was related to meat she had eaten at a barbeque restaurant. The conclusion was reached after taking into account the sufficiently low concentration of clenbuterol in her system, according to the 26-page doping panel decision.

It also cited positive tests of clenbuterol from at least eight samples collected from restaurant where Ratchanok had eaten meat. Thailand’s Badminton Federation celebrated the decision in a statement saying Ratchanok was “confident” she did not do anything wrong.