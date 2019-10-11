Minister denies being tasked with contacting JUI-F

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri denied Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked him with contacting the JUI-F leadership and chalking out a plan to deal with protesters, reports Geo News late Thursday night.
Earlier, news agencies reported, citing sources, the prime minister had sought details of the JUI-F's plan and asked the minister to present recommendations regarding the protest that Maulana plans to hold in the federal capital.
