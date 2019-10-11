APNS condoles demise of mother-in-law of Faisal

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs Zareena Begum, mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief Daily Pakistan Observer.

According to a press release the APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.