October 11, 2019

Mental health

This refers to the story ‘Married women, single men under 30 in Pakistan most likely to commit suicide’ (October 10). Many of those undergoing psychological issues in Pakistan seem to think that sharing their mental disorders and consulting the physiologists or psychiatrists will badly tag them.

It is also to be acknowledged that the time we are living in is more taxing. Antidepressants help patients but cannot be a cure in the long run. Patients get so used to anti-depressants that a stage comes when it becomes an addiction. What we need is general awareness about mental healthcare.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur

