World Post Day celebrated

Rawalpindi : World Post Day has been celebrated all over the world including Pakistan on Wednesday, says a press release.

Postmaster General North Punjab Abdur Razzaq hoisted the flag. Officers, staff, representatives of postal organisations as well as commemorative stamps collectors, students of schools and colleges participated in the event. Chief Postmaster, Aqleem Hussain read the message of Director General, Universal Postal Union Bishar Abdirahman Hussein. Postmaster general said that the postal sector is an integral part of the world’s economy and the largest and most efficient means of providing services to most of the population which is cause of best financial results of the institution and the domestic economy.

Abdul Razzaq said that Pakistan Post is utilising all the resources to achieve its goals with the delivery of excellent services to the people. In spite of all the challenges of the present era, special focus is being given to customer friendly environment besides providing reliable, affordable and quality services. On this occasion a display of commemorative tickets was organised which was attended by large number of the fans and students who visited different departments.