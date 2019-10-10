close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 10, 2019

Anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad

A
APP
October 10, 2019

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had directed the enforcement wing to accelerate operation against encroachments and clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Mor and Bakra Mandi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad