Tight security for Sikh yatrees

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways police will make strict security arrangements in special trains and at railway stations for Sikh Yatrees who are expected to arrive here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

PR police sources said here on Wednesday that a number of Sikh Yatrees were coming by train from Karachi to Nankana Sahib to participate in the Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. The Pakistan Railways will also operate special trains to facilitate them.

On the directions of PRP IG Wajid Zia, DIG Operations Azhar Rasheed Khan issued written orders to all SPs for foolproof security arrangements for Sikh Yatrees and keep close liaison with the local district police in this regard. All police staffs have been directed to behave well with Sikh Yatrees and perform their duties with dedication.