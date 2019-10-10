close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Dry weather forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Dry and hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorms is expected at a few places in districts of Kashmir. In Lahore, humidity level increased to 79%, maximum temperature rose to 33.2°C and minimum temperature came down to 19.9°C.

