Thu Oct 10, 2019
October 10, 2019

Flying solo

Newspost

 
This refers to the editorial ‘CPEC authority’ (October 9) which has rightly criticized the promulgation of ordinances when the government has majority in parliament. The second valid question that has been raised is that the slowdown on CPEC is not on account of absence of authority.

The issue of Kashmir can only be resolved by the US. China has been and shall continue to be our time-tested friend, irrespective who runs Pakistan. Time to route such matters through parliament after proper debate instead taking a solo flight.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

