close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 10, 2019

Food for Thar

Newspost

 
October 10, 2019

In collaboration with the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), PM Imran Khan has launched the ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ in Islamabad where 600 poor people will be provided with meals on a daily basis. To feed the poor across the country is the primary objective of this scheme.

Initially, these soup kitchens will be opened in Peshawar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Faisalabad, until the country makes some tangible headway economically. According to the World Food Programme, 43 percent Pakistanis face food insecurity and 18 percent from them lack access to the food. Commendable though this step is, I solemnly request PM Imran Khan to get soup kitchens opened in Thar too on a priority basis, where there is intense food insecurity and malnutrition.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost