Food for Thar

In collaboration with the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), PM Imran Khan has launched the ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ in Islamabad where 600 poor people will be provided with meals on a daily basis. To feed the poor across the country is the primary objective of this scheme.

Initially, these soup kitchens will be opened in Peshawar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Faisalabad, until the country makes some tangible headway economically. According to the World Food Programme, 43 percent Pakistanis face food insecurity and 18 percent from them lack access to the food. Commendable though this step is, I solemnly request PM Imran Khan to get soup kitchens opened in Thar too on a priority basis, where there is intense food insecurity and malnutrition.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur