Nothing for the public

Public interest is, unfortunately, the least priority for those who hold power. Although Pakistan was created to function as a modern democratic welfare state, that is not the reality. A state that cannot protect public amenity parks, forest and land reserved for building dams and other vital mega projects of national importance, from being illegally grabbed by land mafia dons is a country on course of becoming a Banana republic.

The laws of necessity have re-emerged in the form of third party interest which was witnessed in the case of over 30,000 acres of land illegally grabbed in Karachi and near Islamabad etc.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore