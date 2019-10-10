Whitewash in T20 series against SL disaster: Jalal

KARACHI: Pakistan's former Test and ODI fast bowler Jalaluddin has termed Pakistan's 3-0 loss against an under-strength Sri Lankan side in the T20I series a disaster.

Talking to 'The News' on Wednesday, he said the three consecutive defeats raised several questions about the abilities of Pakistan team management. Pakistan started the series at No 1 position in ICC rankings, while Sri Lanka were ranked 8th. And the visitors did not have the services of most of their first-choice players.

Jalal said that all plans of PCB came to nothing as far as the appointment of team management and selection process were concerned. Jalal observed that overconfidence, poor planning and faulty selection were the main reasons behind the humiliating defeats at home ground.

He said that it should be an eye-opener for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "They should now know where our cricket team stands and how our players take things when they are under pressure," he said.

He said that the selection of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad was completely unjustified. "When the team came under pressure, no one in the team management was able to guide the boys," he added. "Not once during the series did it look like they were fighting and challenging the rivals in any way. It seemed that they knew they were fighting a lost battle," said Jalal.

"One can imagine what would happen in Australia if the same strategy and planning and mindset prevailed. Australia are mighty on their own soil. One thing is clear that there was no strategy, no planning by the team management and coaching staff. No counter strategy was adopted during the three T20 matches," the former cricketer said. Interestingly, Pakistan’s bowling coach was Waqar Younis who had said two years ago as head coach that Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad were not good enough to be in the team.