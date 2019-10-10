Sindh govt announces head money for six terrorists

The Sindh government announced on Wednesday a bounty of millions of rupees for the arrest of notorious terrorists belonging to banned outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

A notification issued in this regard reads, “In pursuance of the SoP and policy issued vide notification dated October 18, 2017, and with the approval of the competent authority i.e. chief minister Sindh, the head money and reward money is fixed and announced in order to incentivise the information and efforts leading to the arrest or elimination of the below mentioned notorious dacoits and proclaimed offenders and high-profile criminals and terrorists.

According to the announcement, a bounty of Rs100,000 will be given for the arrest of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Ghulam Murtaza, the reward money for the arrest of Fazal-e-Ghani alias Shafique of the banned AQIS is Rs2 million, Manzoor Ahmed alias Bilal Shaikh Ameer of banned Jundullah from Karachi carries head money of Rs3 million, Rafique alias Ubaidullah alias Habibullah of the banned Jundullah’s capture will lead to a reward of Rs2 million, Samiullah alias Arshad of the LeJ carries a bounty of with Rs5 million and Rs5 million will be given for the capture of Muhammad Jaffar alias Iftekhar alias Barkat of the LeJ.

The notification further says: “Information shall be provided to the nearest police station, the identity of the informer shall be kept confidential. The claim of the head money and reward money shall be processed and the distribution of money shall be done in accordance with the aforementioned SoP and policy.”