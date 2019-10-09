close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Ex-councillor shot dead

Peshawar

HARIPUR: A former village councillor was killed when two rival groups exchanged fire in Khalabat Township, police said on Tuesday.

They said Syed Javed Shah was on the way to his home with his friends when Asim Shah, an ex-village council nazim, his armed accomplices Qaiser, Shehzad and Mazhar Shah intercepted them near Dari Chowk in sector No 4 Khalabat Township and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, one of their friends Haji Tanvir, resident of Mohallah Railway Station, suffered multiple bullet wounds. He was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased was ex-village councillor.

