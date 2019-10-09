Chinese military leadership backs Pak stance on Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Chinese military leadership on Tuesday and discussed with them regional security environment, including the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pakistan-China defence cooperation.

Gen Bajwa, currently on an official visit to Beijing, called on Commander People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Han Weiguo and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang at PLA Headquarters in Beijing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The Army chief apprised the Chinese military leadership of the consequences of the ongoing situation in the IOJ&K if it was not amicably resolved for which India needed to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.

Supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue, the Chinese military leadership appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace. They agreed that continued unresolved Pakistan-India tension will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan looked forward to peace but that should not be at the cost of any compromise on principles of honour and dignity of the nation. Both the sides also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan, and agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time tested relationship. Earlier, upon arrival at PLA Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was presented guard of honour.