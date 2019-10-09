No peace efforts with India at cost of nation’s dignity: COAS

Ag Agencies

BEIJING: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday apprised the Chinese military leadership about the peace efforts made by Pakistan with India, and said that the efforts would not be made at the cost of any compromise on principles or honour and dignity of the nation.

The Chinese military leadership supported the Pakistan stance on the lingering occupied Kashmir dispute with India, according to a press release, issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The affirmation was made when the Pak Army chief met General Han Weiguo and General Xu Qiliang of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing. Issues of regional security and defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

According to the statement, the COAS apprised the Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and said that India needed to respect United Nations resolutions in this regard and ensure provision of human rights to Kashmiris.

“Chinese military leadership supported Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue, and appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace,” the ISPR stated.

The statement also said that in the meeting, the two sides agreed that continued Pak-India tension would have serious implications for peace and stability in the region.

Both sides also discussed the developing situation in the Gulf region and efforts for peace in Afghanistan, the press release said. They also agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time-tested relationship.

Earlier, upon arrival at the PLA headquarters, COAS was presented a guard of honour.

The COAS is likely to meet high-ranking Chinese officials along with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his trip.