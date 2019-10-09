close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Two murdered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

MALAKWAL: Two people were murdered over enmity in two incidents on Monday night. Accused Ulfat Abbas of Chot Dheeran and his accomplices opened fire on Javed Iqbal and his father of Chak 9 over an old enmity, leaving Javed Akmal injured critically. The injured died on way to a hospital. Malakwal police have registered a case against Ulfat Abbas and his accomplices. In the second incident, Aslam exchanged harsh words with accused Aun Abbas, who shot him dead and injured Yusaf.

