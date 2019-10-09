Balochistan, Northern QAT G-I match drawn

ISLAMABAD: Imran Butt (59) and Imran Farhat (33) saved the day for Balochistan following some tense hours for the visitors in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first class match against Northern at the KRL Stadium on Tuesday

Needing 299 runs to win in a possible 76 overs, Balochistan finished on 183 for seven in 67 overs. Yasir Shah (14 not out) and Khurram Shahzad (0 not out) were at the crease when bad light ended play.

Had it not been to both Imrans efforts, Balochistan could well have been seen losing the efforts of survival.

Both put on 37 for 3rd wicket and consumed some precious time in the middle to see Balochistan on course to save the match. Bismillah Khan (33) also chipped in with important knock to make it difficult for Northern to earn win. Northern had scored 450 all out in the first innings and Balochistan replied with 301 all out. The Umar Amin-led team then declared their second innings on 149-3 in 30 overs with an overall lead of 298. Balochistan’s run chase was never on as after getting a decent start of 40 runs, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Part-time leg-spinner Faizan Riaz and fast-bowler Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each for 16 and 58 runs, respectively. Nauman Ali and Musa Khan had one apiece. Earlier, Northern added 74 more runs in 12 overs to their overnight score of 75 for no loss with young Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik leading the way. Zeeshan, who resumed his innings on 54 not out, was out for 68. He hit nine fours and a six in his 78-ball knock.

Scores: Northern 450 all out in 105.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 141, Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Amad Butt 3-57, M Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-108, Yasir Shah 2-119) and 149-3 declared in 30 overs (Zeeshan Malik 68, Haider Ali 54, Nauman Ali 19; Khurram Shahzad 2-35, Amad Butt 1-42). Balochistan 301 all out in 101.5 overs (Asif Zakir 61, Imran Butt 59, Abubakar Khan 50, Bismillah Khan 30, Amad Butt 23; Nauman Ali 5-52, Haris Rauf 3-73) and 183-7 in 67 overs (Imran Butt 59, Imran Farhat 33, Bismillah Khan 33, Yasir Shah 14*, Faizan Riaz 2-16, Haris Rauf 2-58). Result: Match drawn.