Labourer falls to death

LAHORE:A 28-year-old manual labourer died after falling from an under construction house in the Mustafaabad area on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Ghulam Mustafa hailed from Bahawalpur. It was reported that the labourer could not maintain his balance working on the top of the house and fell down, resulting into his death. Body was removed to morgue.

bodies buried: Edhi Foundation Lahore buried four unidentified bodies, including a newborn in locals graveyards on Tuesday. The bodies were found in the limits of Lytton Road, Gujarpura and Ghalib Market.

Disaster Resilience Day: The Punjab Emergency Service commemorated Disaster Resilience Day across the province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005, in northern areas of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with ‘Disaster Resilience Day’ held at Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy, Lahore, DG prayed for victims and expressed his solidarity with earthquake victims and their families. He expressed grief over despondent demises of thousands of those people who lost their precious lives and properties in apocalypse earthquake, 2005. He added that implementation of Building Code of Pakistan Fire Safety Provisions-2016 notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Programme could help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

He expressed his satisfaction on establishment of over 4,000 Community Emergency Response Teams in all union councils of Punjab and training of over 600,000 volunteers. Driver injured: A 47-year-old man was injured when sudden fire broke out in his pickup van due to wire short circuit near PCSIR Canal Road on Tuesday. The injured pickup driver was identified as Muhammad Asif, son of Muhammad Arshad. He was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

accountability: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan said that teams of internal accountability should visit police stations of all districts and reports of those officers who are found guilty of corrupt practices should be sent to central police office so that accountability process could be speeded up against those officers who violate the devised SOPs. Addressing a meeting at central police office Tuesday, he discussed various issues, including change in Thana culture, internal accountability and welfare of the force.