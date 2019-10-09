Pakistan-Azerbaijan direct flights likely from next year

KARACHI: Direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are likely to start next summer and the Azerbaijan Airline is currently in talks with Pakistan International Airlines, a foreign official said on Tuesday.

“Once the direct flights are started Azerbaijan Tourism Board would look to enter into a collaboration agreement with the Pakistan’s tourism authority to promote the industry,” Florian Sengstschmid, chief executive officer at Azerbaijan Tourism Board said in a statement. The flights are expected to start between Karachi and Lahore and Baku.

With an aim to attract more visitors from Pakistan and South Asia, Azerbaijan Tourism Board is participating in the 2019 Pakistan Travel Mart in Karachi.

“With direct flight in the foreseeable future, we encourage Pakistani travelers to ‘take another look’ and discover all the possibilities and unique offerings waiting in Azerbaijan,” Florian said. “We are excited to strengthen our ties with Pakistan and enhance our tourism proposition in the industry, as we aim to provide Pakistani tourists with unique, authentic experiences that will leave a lasting impression.”

The Caucasus country is currently on the cusp of a tourism boom as it welcomed a record number of inbound visitors spending more than $2 billion in 2018, making it one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world.

Azerbaijan welcomed 41,268 Pakistani travelers in 2018. In January-August, Azerbaijan has already received 28,576 Pakistani citizens, up 12.9 percent in comparison to the same period of the last year.

“An Eastern country with a Western outlook, Azerbaijan is an exceptional combination of antiquity and novelty with several sites of interest,” Florian said. “Supported by a rich history that dates back 5,000 years, and home to three UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage sites, its composite culture has evolved with the passing through of travelers along the Great Silk Road.” Azerbaijan welcomes travelers throughout the year to enjoy an array of activities during the four seasons.

“Home to nine distinct climatic zones, the landscape has attractive weather and almost every kind of geography one could think of,” Florian added. “From lush or snowy mountains, beaches, forests, and everything in-between, its natural terrains welcome tourists looking for the diverse scenic beauty and the best landscapes for adventure.”