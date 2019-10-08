Official insists no death from dengue in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: An official of the health department on Monday claimed that none of the dengue patients died of the mosquito-borne disease in the district since its outbreak in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A total of 265 cases of dengue have been reported this year so far, but none of them has fallen prey to this mosquito-borne virus,” Dr Nasir Shah, the deputy district health officer, told reporters here.

He rejected the report that Mohammad Miskeen, a resident of Shamdare Union Council in Oghi, had died of the dengue virus.

“A health team has visited the residence of Miskeen and after analysing his medical and diagnostic reports, found that he died of Enteric fever and also having no symptoms of dengue,” said Dr Nasir.

He said that a total of 265 dengue cases, 64 of them fresh were reported in the district since the start of the current year and the health department was adopting all sort of precautionary measures, including fumigation spray.