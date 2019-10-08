PPP leader seeks permission to meet arrested doctors

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday appealed to the government to allow his party activists to meet the arrested doctors in Mardan Jail.

In a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, he said a delegation of PPP wanted to meet Dr Mohammad Amjad, who had contested the election on PPP ticket, and was behind bars.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who has also sent a letter to the interior secretary, said he had failed to get any response from the government.

The PPP leader recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had not imposed any ban and allowed the family of the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him but was not allowing them to meet the doctors, who were only protesting for the acceptance of their demands.

Faisal Karim Kundi criticised the government for its treatment of the doctors.

HMC doctor offers to mediate between govt, medics

A doctor working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has offered to mediate between the government and the protesting health workers to bring an end to the strike and find solutions to the issues. Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Orakzai asked the provincial government to demonstrate patience and try to solve the problems through negotiations.

He said the doctors were respectable people of society but the police subjected them to baton-charge and teargas shells. Dr Mushtaq said the government should have held negotiations with the protesting doctors instead of using force.

He said the government should not treat the doctors harshly and try to redress their grievances.