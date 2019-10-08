‘Nuclear conflict if Kashmir issue not resolved’

LAHORE:Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri has said to prevent an armed conflict between two nuclear neighbours the Kashmir issue must be resolved at the earliest. India scrapping the special status of Occupied Kashmir in violation of UN resolutions led to unite all sections of Muslim leadership in Occupied Kashmir and the people to start civil disobedience movement against Delhi administration that would serve as a precursor to the liberation of Kashmir, he said while addressing a seminar, ‘Pak-India War: Prospects, Expectations & Apprehensions’ under Tanzeem-e-Islami. He said Narendra Modi had become the target of the hatred and criticism of the entire world because of his policy of violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri Muslims. He praised diplomacy of Pakistan, calling it fruitful and sharp, which highlighted Kashmir issue internationally. Brigadier (r) Farooq Hameed Khan said if India imposed war on the 7th largest army of the world (Pakistan) it would forget all wars of the past. He said it was a monumental diplomatic success that the prime minister and military establishment were able to highlight Kashmir issue on the world level. He said India must refrain from any misadventure against Pakistan which has complete, all-inclusive and comprehensive second strike capability to retaliate even if India launches a nuclear strike.

Orya Maqbool Jan said it was a point in history when the freedom struggle of Kashmiris cannot be isolated and detached from the Muslims of India. The 250 million Muslims of India are living in a state of constant fear today. He said decades ago, India started its journey from ‘Secularism’, but ironically it has become the proponent and model of ‘Brahmanism’ today, into. In contrast, we have forgotten our real destination (Islam) and unfortunately are moving reckless towards secularism. If we are to win this war we must revert to our ideological basis, he said.

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed said the world powers and international organisations owed vital moral responsibility to force Delhi stop the worst kind of torture and oppression in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.