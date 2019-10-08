close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Boy falls to death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHOREAn 18-year-old boy died after falling from height in the Badami Bagh police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Muhammad Mohsin, son of Muhammad Daood, was demolishing the building of the old house in Hanif Park Main bazaar when he fell down and received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police handed over the body to victim's family.

