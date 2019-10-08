Rain lashes several cities

LAHORE: Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. They said on Monday rain occurred at different areas in Balochistan, South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Light rain occurred in Upper Punjab during this period. Rainfall was also recorded in several cities including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Jhang, Shorkot, Layyah, Khuzdar, Ormara, Barkhan, Bannu, Kakul, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Skardu, Astore and Bagrote.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 31.7 C while minimum was 20.6 C. Met officials said that humidity level was 74pc in the provincial metropolis, which may increase in the coming days with the increase in chill.