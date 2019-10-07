Reina saves penalty as AC Milan beat Genoa

MILAN: Goalkeeper Pepe Reina saved an injury-time penalty as AC Milan earned a 2-1 comeback win over fellow strugglers Genoa on Saturday in which both teams finished with 10 men.

Reina had made a nightmare start as he deputised for Gianluigi Donnarumma who pulled out sick before kick-off.

Spaniard Reina misjudged Dane Lasse Schone’s long-range free-kick allowing Genoa to take the lead just before the break.

But Theo Hernandez pulled Milan level after 51 minutes and Franck Kessie added a second from the spot six minutes later, before Reina kept out a Schone penalty four minutes into injury time.

Marco Giampaolo’s Milan future had been hanging in the balance after the former European giants hit an 81-year low with just two wins in their opening six games.

Tensions were high in Genoa, where the hosts are also in difficulty, with two red cards also handed out to players on the bench.

The three points ensured Milan avoided a fourth consecutive defeat and moved them up five places to 11th position after seven games.

“The pressure was great and we were drowning in the first half,” said Giampaolo.

“I asked that they play the best game of their lives and they gave it everything.

“I wanted the team to come out head-on after the break, without bleeding in front of the sharks.”

Reina did well to deny Lukas Lerager early, before his blunder which allowed former Ajax midfielder Schone to score his first Genoa goal.

Giampaolo made a double substitution after the break with Lucas Paqueta and Rafael Leao both coming off the bench.

And the changes paid off with Paqueta setting up Hernandez who made a break down the left to equalise after 51 minutes.