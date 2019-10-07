Encroachments from Murree Road removed

Rawalpindi : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a special anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from Murree road.

According to a PHA spokesperson, a special anti-encroachment operation was conducted here on Murree Road which was monitored by Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza and Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mehmood.

The team cleared Murree Road area from Chandni Cho­wk to Faizabad, she added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson informed that the advisor and PHA officers visited different parks and roads here the other day and inspected the PHA on-going beautification and up-gradation work.

Asif Mehmood has directed the officers to accelerate work to enhance greenery at green belts and medians. The advisor also instructed the PHA officers to speed up the pace of work being done under glorious Rawalpindi project and complete it within shortest possible time frame.

He ordered the authorities to beautify all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city and the task should be completed with the help and financial assistance of private sector. She further informed that the authority has also launched a project to upgrade its 52 parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts. She said, PHA had also geared up the on-going plantation campaign.