Siraj demands ‘bold’ steps for Kashmir cause

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said people of Pakistan and AJK have taken to the streets in support of their besieged brethren of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), but the prime minister is allegedly issuing warnings against the protests.

Addressing ‘Save Kashmir March’ at The Mall here on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to the people of Azad Jammu &Kashmir (AJK) against marching towards the Line of Control (LoC) was tantamount to showing weakness to the enemy who was unleashing worst violence on the people of the IHK for more than two months.

He said the rulers must keep in mind that building high walls was not an option to remain safe from the enemy. He warned that the PM and his aides could not fight the case of Kashmir while sitting in air-conditioned halls and delivering good speeches.

The JI chief said people were expecting that the PM would take national leadership into confidence on Kashmir after coming back from the UNO and announce solid strategy for the future.

But, he added, no concrete step was taken in this regard and the so-called follower of Tipu Sultan was acting as a silent spectator over genocide of Kashmiris who had been fighting the case of realisation of Pakistan for more than seven decades. He said the Kashmiris had sacrificed their present for the future of Pakistan but they always received a cold response from the rulers of the country.

He said Indian Premier Modi who butchered thousands of Muslims in Gujrat had now ordered genocide of Kashmiris. He said the prime minister had expected miracles on Kashmir and peace between Pakistan and India from the same person (Modi). He said those who expected good from Modi and Trump were living in fool’s paradise.

He demanded the government not to sit silent and announce brave steps for Kashmir cause. Siraj expressed concerns over bad economy and rising inflation, saying the government was hitting hard the poor and middle class and lacked solid plan for the betterment of the economy.

He said there was an urgent need to create national unity over multiple challenges the country was facing today. Thousands of people, holding national and AJK flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri struggle against Indian occupation, participated in the rally.

The rally which started from Nasir Bagh and culminated in front of Masjid-e-Shuhada was also addressed by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, JI AJK chapter head Dr Khalid Mahmood, JI Central Punjab chapter head Javid Kasuri and JI Lahore Chapter head Zikrulla Mujahid.