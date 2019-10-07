close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

Repatriation of Rohingyas

World

 
October 7, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Indian state heads agreed to expedite “safe, speedy and sustainable” Rohingya repatriation to their country of origin in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, said a joint statement released on Saturday.

“They [Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi] agreed on the need for ‘greater efforts’ to be made to facilitate their [Rohingya] return”, citing a 53-point joint statement of both premiers, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Hasina is now in India on a four-day maiden tour after assuming power for the third-consecutive term while Modi hosts Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi for the first time after being elected for the second consecutive term. The joint statement includes improvement of security situation and socio-economic conditions in Rakhine.

