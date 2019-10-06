13,000 cops perform duties during Pak-Sri Lanka match

LAHORE :At least 13,000 cops of Lahore police provided security cover to Pakistani and Sri Lankan teams on the first day of T20 cricket match series on Saturday.

No untoward incident was reported during the sports festivity. Lahore police had devised a comprehensive security plan for the cricket teams for the peaceful sports activity.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said Lahore police had been playing a vital role in reviving the international cricket in the country. He stated all the law enforcement agencies were working as one team to provide foolproof security cover to the cricketers. The DIG said he had personally been monitoring the search and sweep operations at and around Qaddafi Stadium.

At least 67 teams of Dolhpin Squad and PRU were deputed for extensive patrolling at and around the stadium. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority focused its surveillance at the routes of the cricket teams and the stadium. Special parking lots were designated for the spectators. Meanwhile, lady wardens welcomed the cricket lovers by presenting them roses. The chief traffic officer (CTO) said the traffic police had been performing duties with national zeal and zest. He also deputed two licensing vans for cricket lovers at Liberty Market and Qaddafi Stadium for learner’s permits.

drug pushers arrested: Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city, arrested 372 accused in last 13 days.

In compliance with orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, the DIG Operations Lahore directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. Accordingly, City Division Police registered 79, Cantonment Division 71, Civil Lines Division 29, Sadar Division 98, Iqbal Town Division 37 where as Model Town Division Police registered 39 FIRs. Police also recovered 107kg and 592grm Charas, 62.5grm ice, 505grm heroin, 580grm opium, more than 9kg Bhang and 2487 liters of liquor from the arrested accused.