Businessmen complain about PM to those who brought him: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that the businessmen complained about the prime minister to those who have brought him. Talking to media outside the accountability court, the former president said he is fully supporting Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that his prayers are with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and that the PPP is backing his movement to topple the incumbent government. He said giving more time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not in the interest of the country. Zardari said decision about participation in the movement against government will be taken by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Zardari said his doctors had recommended that he should be shifted to a hospital because his blood sugar level often drops. He said that if he suddenly falls ill, the jail administration will not be able to get him medical help in time and suggested that a hospital ward be declared a sub-jail for him instead.