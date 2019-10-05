Health facility opens on court premises in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: District Health Officer (DHO) of Lower Dir Dr Shaukat Ali and District and Sessions Judge Kulsoom Azam on Friday inaugurated civil dispensary at model courts, Lower Dir.

The dispensary was established on the request of District and Sessions Judge Kulsoom Azam at a meeting held earlier with DHO Lower Dir.

DHO Dr Shaukat Ali said that the health facility had been established at district courts with a view to providing first aid to patients in need during any emergency as a large number of the public visit the district courts on daily basis. Two officials of the health department had been deployed at the facility to provide first aid to patients, he added. Shaukat Ali said the health department was committed to providing the public with health care services.