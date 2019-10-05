close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Health facility opens on court premises in Lower Dir

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

TIMERGARA: District Health Officer (DHO) of Lower Dir Dr Shaukat Ali and District and Sessions Judge Kulsoom Azam on Friday inaugurated civil dispensary at model courts, Lower Dir.

The dispensary was established on the request of District and Sessions Judge Kulsoom Azam at a meeting held earlier with DHO Lower Dir.

DHO Dr Shaukat Ali said that the health facility had been established at district courts with a view to providing first aid to patients in need during any emergency as a large number of the public visit the district courts on daily basis. Two officials of the health department had been deployed at the facility to provide first aid to patients, he added. Shaukat Ali said the health department was committed to providing the public with health care services.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar