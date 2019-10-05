Lodhran DC transferred

The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of Lodhran deputy commissioner. Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, Lodhran DC, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary (Establishment), Local Government vice Afzaal Ahmad Qamar already transferred and posted as additional commissioner (Consolidation), Gujranwala. Imran Qureshi, awaiting posting, has been posted as Lodhran DC.

|

Tevta teachers get promotion letters

By Our Correspondent

Lahore:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said on Friday that teachers were the core strength of Tevta team and their welfare was his top priority.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held in Tevta Secretariat for handing over promotion letters to 50 teachers upon their promotion from grade 17 to 18.

Ali Salman said that after having taken over charge in mid-August, he learnt that the promotion of teachers recruited in 2004 was still pending despite approval of promotion structure by Tevta Board in 2017 due to non-availability of service structure and service rules etc. Upon this, he said, he gave task to his team to address the issues on a top priority basis and was glad that in a record period of 50 days the promotion letters were being distributed amongst the teachers recruited some 15 years ago.

Ali Salman said that the Tevta’s new vision of quality education, demand-driven courses and placements could not be achieved without encouraging teachers. It is the reason the teachers’ promotion has been given precedence over the management cadre, which is in the pipeline and will be taken up soon in the next phase, he added. The teachers who received promotion letters thanked the Tevta chairperson for resolving the issue.