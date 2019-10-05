Socio-economic conditions worsening: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said the country's economic growth was losing speed, resulting in unemployment and industrial shutdown and causing a sense of disappointment among the citizens.

The socioeconomic circumstances are going from bad to worse with each passing day, as the poor cannot even run their kitchen now. He was addressing the party's Business Forum meeting where incharge of Business Forum and member of the National Council, Qamar Akhtar Naqvi, was also present on this occasion.

Kamal said megacities were considered to be economic engines for any country, considering the fact, he said, Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad should be granted political and administrative autonomy to ensure a business-friendly environment.

He said that 22.5 million illiterate children were now getting elders and they would eventually become a burden on the national economy. The PSP was not only highlighting the issues of the country but also giving viable solutions to deal with such challenges.