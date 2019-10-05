SNGPL directed to declare war on UFG losses

LAHORE: The top energy executive of the country on Friday scrambled the management of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to launch a high-pressure campaign against its bloating Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) -transmission and distribution- losses to ease the burden on economy.

“There’s a drastic need for conducting an extensive companywide exercise to drastically reduce the UFG losses,” said Omar Ayub, Minister for Energy and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum during a meeting with the management of the gas utility.

The minister said a UFG specific benchmark would be given on region-wise basis, while efficient monitoring mechanism would also be set up to ascertain the progress.

Ayub also highlighted the need for conducting effective media campaign to educate masses on how to consume gas in an efficient manner particularly during winter.

“The impact of high energy use in respect of gas bills will also be addressed in the campaign with special focus on ways and means to use energy efficient devices,” the minister said.

Under the drive, the consumers would be educated that a geyser and heater consume how much gas in 24 hours, while the citizens would also be helped in installing efficient appliances and equipment to save the commodity. It must be noted that the government last month decided to reimburse an amount of Rs2.8 billion, charged additionally because of unusual pressure factor by the SNGPL, to gas consumers before the upcoming cold weather.

The officials briefed the minister on a number of other key challenges faced by the company in respect of utilisation of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), power sector demand, the company’s financial position etc.

The statement said the company management was also directed to ensure utilisation of manpower in an efficient manner similar to corporate sector enterprises.

The meeting was attended by Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Petroleum Division), Mian Asad Hayauddin, Secretary Petroleum Division, and Shahid Yousuf, Director General (Gas). Amer Tufail, Managing Director SNGPL, Sohail Gulzar, DMD (Ops), along with senior management and SNGPL regional heads were also present on the occasion.