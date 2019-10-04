Improved security enabled space for increased economic activity: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Sequel to discussions and seminars on ‘Interplay of economy and security’, a concluding session of stakeholders hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at Army Auditorium. The government economic team and businessmen of the country participated in the session, the ISPR said.

The COAS apprised participants about improved internal security environment of the country which has enabled space for increased economic activity.

COAS said that accessibility and responsiveness of govt economic team to business community and displayed understanding between public and private institutions is good sign for intended positive trajectory in economic activity.

General Bajwa said that national security is intimately linked to economy, while prosperity is function of balance in security needs and economic growth. The COAS said that aim of various discussions and seminars was to bring stakeholders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward. The government economic team apprised business community about initiatives being introduced by the govt to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilisation efforts on national economy.

Businessmen shared their suggestions with the govt team to further improve environment for ease of doing businesses and assured that they will cooperate in implementation of govt reforms and also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

The COAS thanked all participants for purposeful utilisation of the joint forum by stakeholders for discussions and seminars leading to formulation of policy recommendations for subsequent processes and implementation.

News Desk adds: A portion of the story reported on Thursday in the newspaper about this meeting was without an official version. Officials in the government say statements purported to be said by the army chief were either misleading or out of context and should have been avoided.

Late at night on Wednesday three reporters of Jang Group kept trying to contact relevant departments but they could not get the version.

It was never the intention of this newspaper to create any misleading impression regarding the meeting and it offers regrets over the unintended omission.