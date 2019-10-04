close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 4, 2019

SBBWU 15th foundation day

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The 15th Foundation Day of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar was marked on Thursday.

Minister for Irrigation, Liaqat Khan Khattak, was the chief guest. Secretary Education, Manzoor Ahmad, was the guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana presented the achievement report. She requested the provincial government to provide two hostels, gymnasium, ORIC building and an auditorium to facilitate the students and strengthen the university infrastructure. The chief guest said the KP government would facilitate the university. He distributed commendation certificates among the staff members.

