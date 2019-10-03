Substandard food items seized

TIMERGARA: The officials of the district administration on Wednesday confiscated huge quantity of substandard food items at Bandagai Talash on Wednesday.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, Lower Dir, Saadat Hassan, the officials AAC imposed a heavy fine on transporters of sub-standard snacks (Pappar).

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Fahad Iftikhar said no one would be allowed to transport sub-standard food item from down districts into Lower Dir district as sale of these substandard snacks was tantamount to selling poison to the children.

The Levies personnel were directed to keep vigilant eyes on loaded

vehicles at all checkposts so that transportation of sub-standard snacks may be checked before it reaches the hands of children. Meanwhile, residents of Lower Dir district praised the district administration for launching a crackdown against sub-standard food items. Convener of Dir Qaumi Pasoon, a non-governmental organization, Jehan Alam Yousafzai and Ibrash Pasha, a social activist, said the people would fully support the administration if the complete ban was imposed on transportation and sale of substandard food items.